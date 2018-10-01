Shriya Saran parties with Taapsee Pannu and Shaan

Andrei Koscheev hosted a surprise post-birthday party for wife Shriya Saran in Mumbai last night.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
In videos posted by Shriya Saran on her Instagram story, she was seen dancing.
Ashish Chowdhry, his wife Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, Shaan and his wife Radhika Mukherji attended the bash.
"@shriya_saran1109 @andreikoscheev Y’all are life jusssttt as it should be....GONZO!!," wrote Ashish Chowdhry with the photo.
Taapsee Pannu and Tanuj Garg also joined the couple.
Tanuj Garg shared a video of Shriya Saran as she cut her birthday cake.
