Shehnaaz Gill exudes vintage vibes in new photoshoot

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill treated fans to a new photoshoot.

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz looks stunning in the latest photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. 

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz exuded vintage vibes in the latest photoshoot.

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Like always, Shehnaaz’s fans are going gaga over her flawless beauty.

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

One of the fans wrote, "Shehnaaz the epitome of fashionable elegance."

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Another fan commented, "How can anyone be so beautiful 🙏🏻 Waheguru bless you always."

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Fans are in love with this 'princess look' of Shehnaaz Gill.

Burst

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

