Shehnaaz Gill exudes vintage vibes in new photoshoot

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill treated fans to a new photoshoot.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz looks stunning in the latest photoshoot by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz exuded vintage vibes in the latest photoshoot.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Like always, Shehnaaz’s fans are going gaga over her flawless beauty.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
One of the fans wrote, "Shehnaaz the epitome of fashionable elegance."
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Another fan commented, "How can anyone be so beautiful 🙏🏻 Waheguru bless you always."
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Fans are in love with this 'princess look' of Shehnaaz Gill.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
