Shehnaaz Gill chalks another win, celebrates with photos
Shehnaaz Gill got awarded a special title recently.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz became Digital Personality of the Year at an event.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Shehnaaz posed with the award.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
The internet sensation took to her social media to express her gratitude.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
"With changing times, it is inevitable that a human adapts to the change…," wrote Shehnaaz.
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
She added, "I adapted the change and my fans followed and showered me with immense support."
(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More