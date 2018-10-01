Shehnaaz Gill and her different moods

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Shehnaaz Gill has been sharing several of her photos on Instagram.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

On Friday, the actor treated her fans to some 'summer vibes ☀️'.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

In the photos, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a pool.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

We have seen Shehnaaz Gill in various avatars on her social media lately. 

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Sexy to serene, she chanelled it all.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Not to miss, Shehnaaz will soon be making her debut in Hindi movies alongside Salman Khan in the tentatively title Kabhi Eid Kabi Diwali.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Any number of pictures of Shehnaaz is never enough for her fans.

(Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

Over the years, this Bigg Boss fame star has become an internet sensation. 