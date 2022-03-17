Shama Sikander shares more photos from her wedding
Shama Sikander has been treating us to a series of photos from her wedding functions.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime partner James Milliron on March 14 in Goa.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
"A moment in infinity ♾💍🤍," read the caption.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
Shama Sikander shared her wedding photos and clicks from her grand sangeet night.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
"What a night …..I love my friends ♥️🥰…," posted Shama.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
Thank you all my lovely dearest ones for putting up one of the most beautiful sangeet night of my life…," wrote the happy bride.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
"Your love made our hearts fill with joy that’s indescribable ohhh i love you guys so much and a huuuuuuuge thanks to the choreographers @dipti7 and @prashant_ahire7," added Shama.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)