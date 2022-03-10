Shama Sikander glows at her bachelorette

Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with fiancé James Milliron on March 14 in Goa.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

The actor shared several photos from her 'beautiful bachelorette'. 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes." 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Shama thanked her girl gang and wrote, "Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Shama's Instagram story has dance videos as she preps for her sangeet function. 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Shama and James will have an ‘India meets America’ theme wedding.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)

Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that her wedding is going to be a very intimate one. 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)