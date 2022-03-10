Shama Sikander glows at her bachelorette
Shama Sikander is all set to tie the knot with fiancé James Milliron on March 14 in Goa.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram)
The actor shared several photos from her 'beautiful bachelorette'.
Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Finally getting the Bridal vibes."
Shama thanked her girl gang and wrote, "Thank you all my lovely bridesmaids you all made my day."
Shama's Instagram story has dance videos as she preps for her sangeet function.
Shama and James will have an ‘India meets America’ theme wedding.
Earlier in an interview with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that her wedding is going to be a very intimate one.
