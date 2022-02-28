Samantha Ruth Prabhu: She's but a flower 🌻
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared a new YouTube short.
The actor's video is titled, "She's but a flower 🌻."
Samantha's monochrome video is set to a beautiful poem written by Neerajaa Kona.
The poem reads, "She was but a flower, Standing tall in the sun, She looked no further, For she was where she wants, She was on her journey, Blooming on her time, She was but a flower, And that to her, Was her superpower."
The poem is so apt for the actor.
Samantha is quite active on social media.
The actor was recently awarded with the 'Champions of Change Telangana 2021' trophy.
Samantha also completed 12 years in the film industry recently.