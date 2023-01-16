RRR bags twin wins at Critics Choice Awards, and James Cameron's praise
SS Rajamouli’s RRR has made India proud once again as it bagged two awards at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.
RRR won Best Song award for Naatu Naatu, as well as Best Foreign Language film.
RRR was also nominated for Best Director, Best Picture and Best Visual Effects.
SS Rajamouli also met international filmmaker James Cameron at the event who praised RRR.
Rajamouli tweeted, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."
Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani shared, "The great James Cameron has watched RRR twice and gave feedback on my score !!! Ocean full of excitement."
Alia Bhatt, who had an extended cameo in RRR, posted on her Instagram story, "Ufff, what a beautiful morning…"