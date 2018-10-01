ON RAM CHARAN AND Upasana kamineni's anniversary, a look at their best photos

ram charan and upasana GOT married in 2012

Photo: Ram Charan/ Instagram

the couple have known each other since college

Photo: Upasana/ Instagram

ram charan and upasana started dating after his film magadheera

ram charan and upasana got engaged in december, 2011

Photo: Upasana/ Instagram

they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony

later, they hosted a star-studded reception

Photo: Upasana/  Instagram