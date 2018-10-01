ON RAM CHARAN AND Upasana kamineni's anniversary, a look at their best photos
ram charan and upasana GOT married in 2012
Photo: Ram Charan/ Instagram
the couple have known each other since college
Photo: Upasana/ Instagram
ram charan and upasana started dating after his film magadheera
ram charan and upasana got engaged in december, 2011
Photo: Upasana/ Instagram
they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony
later, they hosted a star-studded reception
Photo: Upasana/ Instagram
Next up: Check out new Thor Love And Thunder photos