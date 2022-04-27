Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza celebrate Earth Day

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)
Rakul Preet Singh captioned her post, "We all share a common home “EARTH” Let’s take a pledge to be protective of this home for our future generations. Even small changes go a long way💕 Remember that our planet has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed 💕 #happyearthday."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy too shared a series of photos.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
"Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the mystic of mama earth 🌍🔱," wrote Mouni.
(Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram)
Geeta Basra posted, "This #EarthDay, let us all express our gratitude to Mother Earth, our only home, by making it a happier and a greener place to live! 💚 #WorldEarthDay #earth."
(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)
Divyanka Tripathi posted, "🌿Happy Earth Day fellow Earthlings! 🌿."
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Dia Mirza and Maniesh Paul joined Pragya Kapoor for a beach cleaning campaign on the occasion of Earth Day.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pragya Kapoor often organises clean-up campaigns.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The celebs came together for the Carter Road beach clean-Up.