Rakul Preet Singh, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza celebrate Earth Day

Palm Leaf
Green Leaf Banner

(Photo: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

Rakul Preet Singh captioned her post, "We all share a common home “EARTH” Let’s take a pledge to be protective of this home for our future generations. Even small changes go a long way💕 Remember that our planet has enough for everyone’s need but not for everyone’s greed 💕 #happyearthday."

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy too shared a series of photos.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

"Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the mystic of mama earth 🌍🔱," wrote Mouni.

(Photo: Geeta Basra/Instagram)

Geeta Basra posted, "This #EarthDay, let us all express our gratitude to Mother Earth, our only home, by making it a happier and a greener place to live! 💚 #WorldEarthDay #earth."

(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi posted, "🌿Happy Earth Day fellow Earthlings! 🌿."

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Dia Mirza and Maniesh Paul joined Pragya Kapoor for a beach cleaning campaign on the occasion of Earth Day.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pragya Kapoor often organises clean-up campaigns.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The celebs came together for the Carter Road beach clean-Up.