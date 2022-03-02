Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and the team of Radhe Shyam marked their presence at the film's final trailer launch.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Prabhas plays a palmist in the film, while Pooja Hegde will be seen as a doctor.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Prabhas was seen getting his palm read at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pooja Hegde seemed excited as she sat down for her future prediction with a palmist at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here's a candid picture of Prabhas with producer Bhushan Kumar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in white.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' first film after Saaho.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Amaal Malik also marked his presence at the event.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Radhe Shyam is directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
The film is set to release on March 11.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)