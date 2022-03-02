https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Prabhas-Pooja Hegde consult palmist at Radhe Shyam trailer launch | The Indian Express

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and the team of Radhe Shyam marked their presence at the film's final trailer launch. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prabhas plays a palmist in the film, while Pooja Hegde will be seen as a doctor.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Prabhas was seen getting his palm read at the event. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde seemed excited as she sat down for her future prediction with a palmist at the event. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's a candid picture of Prabhas with producer Bhushan Kumar.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Pooja Hegde looked gorgeous in white.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Radhe Shyam marks Prabhas' first film after Saaho.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Amaal Malik also marked his presence at the event. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Radhe Shyam is directed and written by Radha Krishna Kumar. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The film is set to release on March 11.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)