Nothing, just stunning clicks of Shweta Tiwari
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Television actor Shweta Tiwari has of late become a fitness inspiration for many.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Age is actually just a number for 41-year-old actor.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Shweta keeps flaunting her fit bod and her fans are always happy to see her.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari too is now famous in the industry after her music video Bijlee Bijlee.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Shweta recently announced her new music video, titled Jado Main Tere Kol Si, along with actor Sourabh Raaj Jain.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
Shweta is living her life to the fullest.
(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)
"Today is a Limited Edition! Hurry! Live it up ! Before it goes out of stock!," she wrote.