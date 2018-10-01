Nothing, just stunning clicks of Shweta Tiwari

Blue Rings
Blue Rings

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Television actor Shweta Tiwari has of late become a fitness inspiration for many.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Age is actually just a number for 41-year-old actor.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta keeps flaunting her fit bod and her fans are always happy to see her. 

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta's daughter Palak Tiwari too is now famous in the industry after her music video Bijlee Bijlee.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta recently announced her new music video, titled Jado Main Tere Kol Si, along with actor Sourabh Raaj Jain.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

Shweta is living her life to the fullest.

(Photo: Shweta Tiwari/Instagram)

"Today is a Limited Edition! Hurry! Live it up ! Before it goes out of stock!," she wrote.