Nothing, just Hina Khan throwing some sass on the streets of London
Hina Khan shared some photos as she became a part of the UK Asian Film Festival in London.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina Khan looked glam on the red carpet.
Hina also received an award for her film, Lines.
Hina shared a series of clicks and we also got to see her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.
Hina looked stunning in an off-white Tarun Tahiliani gown.
"Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony," wrote Hina.
Hina's fans are now eagerly waiting to see her on Cannes' red carpet.
