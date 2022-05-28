Nothing, just Hina Khan throwing some sass on the streets of London

Hina Khan shared some photos as she became a part of the UK Asian Film Festival in London.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan looked glam on the red carpet.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina also received an award for her film, Lines.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina shared a series of clicks and we also got to see her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina looked stunning in an off-white Tarun Tahiliani gown.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Throwing some glitter and sass on the streets of London! #UKAFF2022 closing ceremony," wrote Hina. 

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina's fans are now eagerly waiting to see her on Cannes' red carpet.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)