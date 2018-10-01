Nikitin Dheer-Kratika Sengar welcome daughter

Actors Kratika Sengar and her husband Nikitin Dheer welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on May 12.

The couple shared many photos from their maternity photoshoots on social media earlier.

Kratika shared the clicks, embracing her baby bump. 

"Thankful, Grateful, Blessed," she captioned.

Kratika recently revealed that she was trolled after her body underwent physical changes due to pregnancy. 

Kratika and Nikitin Dheer tied the knot in 2014.

Congratulations Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer!

