(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make their first appearance in Chennai

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met their media friends in Chennai. 

(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)

(Photo: @pk_views/Twitter)

The two stepped out in the city for the first time as newlyweds.

(Photo: @pk_views/Twitter)

Nayanthara looked gorgeous at the event. 

Nayanthara thanked the media for their love and support.

(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)

Vignesh requested media and fans to keep supporting the couple in their new journey as a couple.

(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9.

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

The two had a private wedding with only friends and close family members in attendance. 

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)

Vignesh and Nayanthara were dating each other for seven years.