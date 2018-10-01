(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)
Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan make their first appearance in Chennai
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met their media friends in Chennai.
(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)
(Photo: @pk_views/Twitter)
The two stepped out in the city for the first time as newlyweds.
(Photo: @pk_views/Twitter)
Nayanthara looked gorgeous at the event.
Nayanthara thanked the media for their love and support.
(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)
Vignesh requested media and fans to keep supporting the couple in their new journey as a couple.
(Photo: @StudioFlicks/Twitter)
(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
Vignesh and Nayanthara got married on June 9.
(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
The two had a private wedding with only friends and close family members in attendance.
(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
Vignesh and Nayanthara were dating each other for seven years.