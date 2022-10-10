Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcome twins  Uyir and Ulagam

(Photo: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram)
Vignesh Shivan surprised his and actor-wife Nayanthara's fan on Sunday evening as he announce the arrival of his twin boys.
Actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan got married on 9 June this year.
Vignesh posted adorable pictures where the duo can be seen kissing the feet of their twins.
The happy parents sought blessings for their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam
"Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys," he wrote.
Vignesh added, "All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined wit all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir😇 & Ulagam😇."
"I love you Two, And I love you Three," shared Vignesh in a post.