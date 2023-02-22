Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya own the dance floor at sangeet ceremony

Cricketer-actor duo Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been sharing glimpses from their grand Udaipur wedding.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)
The latest ones are from the couple’s sangeet ceremony.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)
Natasa and Hardik took over the dance floor.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)
Going by the photos, the event seems to be a fun celebration.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)
Hardik, Natasa were dressed in Manish Malhotra ensembles for the sangeet.
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Hardik wrote, "My dance partner for life 🫶✨❤️."
(Photo: Hardik Pandya/Instagram)