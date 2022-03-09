(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Nakuul Mehta treated fans to a picture from his get-together with his best friends.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Sharing this picture, Nakuul said he is posing with the "prettiest parsis in the world."
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Here's a perfect selfie of Nakuul and his friends.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Nakuul Mehta and Drashti Dhami celebrated their win at ITA Awards for Bade Acche Lagte Hai and The Empire, respectively.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Nakuul Mehta happily posed with birthday girl Sharvari Marathe.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Here's another pic of Jankee and Nakuul with their friends.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Jankee, Drashti and Nakuul have known each other for over two decades.
(Photo: Nakuul Mehta/Instagram)
Nakuul recently wrapped up the second season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend.