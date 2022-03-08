https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show | The Indian Express

Musical night on  The Kapil Sharma Show

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Daler Mehndi, Richa Sharma and Master Salim adding their musical touch.

The bhangra king will be seen talking about creating a new genre in music industry and his 'style game'.

Richa Sharma, on her part, will crack jokes at Kapil's expense.

As per the promos, Kapil  will tease Master Salim for arriving late for the shoot

The episode will also see the singers dedicating a special act for Lata Mangeshkar.

After a short break, Sumona Chakravarti is also back on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The hilarious yet musical episode will air this weekend on Sony TV.

