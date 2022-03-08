Musical night on The Kapil Sharma Show
The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will see Daler Mehndi, Richa Sharma and Master Salim adding their musical touch.
Photo: PR
The bhangra king will be seen talking about creating a new genre in music industry and his 'style game'.
Photo: PR
Richa Sharma, on her part, will crack jokes at Kapil's expense.
Photo: PR
As per the promos, Kapil will tease Master Salim for arriving late for the shoot
Photo: PR
The episode will also see the singers dedicating a special act for Lata Mangeshkar.
Photo: PR
After a short break, Sumona Chakravarti is also back on The Kapil Sharma Show.
Photo: PR
The hilarious yet musical episode will air this weekend on Sony TV.
Photo: PR