Mouni Roy's workation in Sri Lanka will make you jealous

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy has been keeping her fans updated on everything that's happening in her life. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor is currently in Colombo, Sri Lanka. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

On her Instagram acccount, she gave a glimpse of her workation.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor looked stunning in a green dress as she posed on the beach.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

"Trust. Live. Pray. Love. Dance. Laugh," Mouni captioned the photo.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

She captioned another photo, "Live what you love."

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

She's having a good time, eating good food and enjoying the scenic views.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)