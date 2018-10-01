Mouni Roy turns into a diva yet again

Mouni Roy shared some photos from her latest photoshoot. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni donned a white and blue swimwear with a long shrug for the photoshoot.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor looks nothing less than a diva.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Life’s a dandelion white.."

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The photos got the attention of many fans and friends of the actor.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy's good friend Aashka Goradia took to the comments section and wrote, "Bhaisaaaan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Singer Manmeet Singh posted fire emojis in the comments section of Mouni's post. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

