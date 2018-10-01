Mouni Roy turns into a diva yet again
Mouni Roy shared some photos from her latest photoshoot.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni donned a white and blue swimwear with a long shrug for the photoshoot.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The actor looks nothing less than a diva.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "Life’s a dandelion white.."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The photos got the attention of many fans and friends of the actor.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy's good friend Aashka Goradia took to the comments section and wrote, "Bhaisaaaan 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Singer Manmeet Singh posted fire emojis in the comments section of Mouni's post.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
‘National Crush’ Rashmika Mandanna slays the ramp
WHAT'S NEXT...
Click here