Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar honeymoon in Kashmir

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are off for their honeymoon.  

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The couple is vacationing in snow-capped Kashmir.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

"Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13," wrote the new bride. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor also posted a photo of her husband Suraj on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Stole my jumper!!!!"

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni shared more photos and wrote, "What I see! 👉🏻 what am reading !"

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni has been sharing a series of photos while her husband Suraj seems to have turned a photographer for her.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni enjoyed some 'winter sunshine'.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.❄️"

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)