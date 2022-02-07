Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar honeymoon in Kashmir
Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are off for their honeymoon.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The couple is vacationing in snow-capped Kashmir.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
"Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13," wrote the new bride.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The actor also posted a photo of her husband Suraj on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Stole my jumper!!!!"
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni shared more photos and wrote, "What I see! 👉🏻 what am reading !"
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni has been sharing a series of photos while her husband Suraj seems to have turned a photographer for her.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni enjoyed some 'winter sunshine'.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Mouni wrote, "bright heads & happy faces with white greetings.❄️"
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)