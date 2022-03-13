Mouni Roy stuns in ethnic wear, see photos
Mouni Roy took us inside a shoot day via a recent Instagram post.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The newlywed was seen dressed in a saree and doing a dance form, Karakattam.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Karakattam is an ancient folk dance of Tamil Nadu.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
"मेरे घुंगरू, सूर्यास्त और कराकट्टम (My Ghungroo, Sunset and Karakattam)," wrote Mouni with the click.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni shared a series of photos.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni was seen performing on a seashore.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Many fans and friends of the actor showered love in the comments section of her post.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)