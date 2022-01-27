Mouni Roy sparkles at pre-wedding functions

Mouni Roy ties the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni's pre-wedding functions photos were shared by friends.

(Photo: Priyam Parikh Pictures/Instagram)

Mouni Roy's wedding festivities began on Wednesday.

(Photo: Priyam Parikh Pictures/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia and others shared inside photos from the celebrations.

(Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Mandira Bedi posted, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know ❤️." 

(Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)

Arjun Bijlani shared photos from Mouni's haldi fuction.

(Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)

Aashka Goradia wrote, "सखी लगाए सगन की मेहँदी ❤️ प्रार्थना यही की तेरा जीवन सडेव सुख सम्पूर्ण ❤️ #mehendi."

(Photo: Aashka Goradia/Instagram)

