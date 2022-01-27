Mouni Roy sparkles at pre-wedding functions
Mouni Roy ties the knot with entrepreneur Suraj Nambiar in Goa.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni's pre-wedding functions photos were shared by friends.
(Photo: Priyam Parikh Pictures/Instagram)
Mouni Roy's wedding festivities began on Wednesday.
(Photo: Priyam Parikh Pictures/Instagram)
Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia and others shared inside photos from the celebrations.
(Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)
Mandira Bedi posted, "Mon, Suraj.. and so it all begins. I love you both, more than you know ❤️."
(Photo: Mandira Bedi/Instagram)
Arjun Bijlani shared photos from Mouni's haldi fuction.
(Photo: Arjun Bijlani/Instagram)
Aashka Goradia wrote, "सखी लगाए सगन की मेहँदी ❤️ प्रार्थना यही की तेरा जीवन सडेव सुख सम्पूर्ण ❤️ #mehendi."
(Photo: Aashka Goradia/Instagram)