Mouni Roy poses by a waterfall in Kashmir
Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are having a good time in the Valley.
Mouni and Suraj are vacationing in Kashmir.
Mouni posed by a snowy waterfall in the recent photos.
Mouni also posed with a local boy.
Mouni has kept her fans updated by sharing several photos.
Sharing a set of photos earlier, Mouni wrote, "Non stop snowing …. 🌲 ⛄ 🕺Also पाहारों के उपर Maggie Maggie Maggie 🍜."
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa.
