Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar's date in a park
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy keeps sharing photo dumps on Instagram.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni's latest post also features her husband and businessman Suraj Nambiar.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni and Suraj seem to have had a date in a park recently.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
While Mouni did not mention the location of these photos, she was recently on a vacation in Istanbul.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni shared the photos with the caption, "Meanwhile…."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 this year.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The couple dated for three years before they made it official.
Lara Dutta's birthday wishes for her 'gorgeous man' Mahesh Bhupathi
Click here