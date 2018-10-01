Mouni Roy, husband Suraj Nambiar's date in a park

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy keeps sharing photo dumps on Instagram. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni's latest post also features her husband and businessman Suraj Nambiar.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni and Suraj seem to have had a date in a park recently.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

While Mouni did not mention the location of these photos, she was recently on a vacation in Istanbul. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni shared the photos with the caption, "Meanwhile…." 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married on January 27 this year.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The couple dated for three years before they made it official.

Lara Dutta's birthday wishes for her 'gorgeous man' Mahesh Bhupathi