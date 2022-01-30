Mouni Roy dazzles at her sangeet night
Mouni Roy shared photos from her sangeet night.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The actor got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
On the 28th night a sangeet -reception party was hosted by Mouni and Suraj.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
"Dancing to the beat my my heart…♥️," wrote the happy bride.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
With another set of pictures, Mouni wrote, "Stars & my loon moon ✨."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
Mouni opted for a golden sequenced lehenga for the celebration.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The actor shared her look from the night earlier too.
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)
The photo caption read, "Sun, moon & the stars..✨."
(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)