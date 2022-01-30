Mouni Roy dazzles at her sangeet night

Mouni Roy shared photos from her sangeet night.  

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor got married to businessman Suraj Nambiar on January 27. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

On the 28th night a sangeet -reception party was hosted by Mouni and Suraj. 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

"Dancing to the beat my my heart…♥️," wrote the happy bride.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

With another set of pictures, Mouni wrote, "Stars & my loon moon ✨."

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni opted for a golden sequenced lehenga for the celebration.

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The actor shared her look from the night earlier too.  

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

The photo caption read, "Sun, moon & the stars..✨." 

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)