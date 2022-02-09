Mom-to-be Kajal Aggarwal's pregnancy tips
Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child.
(Photo: Gautam Kitchlul/Instagram)
The actor shared a series of photos and spoke about the 'most amazing new developments' in her life and body.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal also addressed the 'body shaming messages/memes'.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
"During pregnancy, our bodies go through several changes, including weight gain!!," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
She added, "After giving birth, we may take a while to get back to the way we were before, or may never completely return... And THATS OK."
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
"These changes are NATURAL," wrote the actor.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
"Express your feelings. Talk with your partner, family, or friends about how you are feeling. Keeping your feelings bottled up will only make you feel worse," she advised.
(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)
