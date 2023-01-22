Meet the mom and dad-to-be, Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are set to become parents soon.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
Television's popular couple Dipika and Shoaib made an announcement that they would be welcoming their first child soon.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
The couple shared the pregnancy news with a dreamy photo.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
The picture has Shoaib and Dipika sitting with their backs to the camera. They twined in white and wore caps that read ‘Mom to be’ and ‘Dad to be’, respectively.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
"Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…," they wrote.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
"Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one," they added.
(Photo: Shoaib Ibrahim/Instagram)
