Meet Hina Khan, the wanderer at Phi Phi Islands
Hina Khan shared a series of photos from her vacation.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Sharing the photo, Hina wrote, "Nature is therapeutic.."
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
"Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow..," she added.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
"Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler," the actor concluded.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina Khan looked stunning in the floral dress.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
Hina’s photos are giving fans vacation goals.
(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)
