Meet Hina Khan, the wanderer at Phi Phi Islands

Hina Khan shared a series of photos from her vacation.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Sharing the photo, Hina wrote, "Nature is therapeutic.."

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow..," she added.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

"Have taken a little and left a little at #PhiPhi #phiphiisland #wanderer #traveler," the actor concluded.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina Khan looked stunning in the floral dress.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

Hina’s photos are giving fans vacation goals.

(Photo: Hina Khan/Instagram)

