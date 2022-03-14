Meet bride-to-be Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander is painting her Instagram red as she is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend James Milliron on March 14.
(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram
Shama Sikander shared photos from her sangeet night.
"A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude 😇🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote the happy bride.
The couple shared photos from the venue.
Shama Sikander kissed fiancé James Milliron.
"Let Love Flow 🤍🤍🤍," wrote Shama.
Ahead of the wedding celebration, the actor had also shared a few photos from her pre-wedding shoot.
Shama's big day will be a white wedding.
