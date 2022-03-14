Meet bride-to-be Shama Sikander

Floral Pattern
Floral Pattern

Shama Sikander is painting her Instagram red as she is all set to marry her long-time boyfriend James Milliron on March 14.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

Shama Sikander shared photos from her sangeet night.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

"A night that shall always be remembered…. So much love so much gratitude 😇🙏🏻🙏🏻," wrote the happy bride.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

The couple shared photos from the venue.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

Shama Sikander kissed fiancé James Milliron.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

"Let Love Flow 🤍🤍🤍," wrote Shama.

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

Ahead of the wedding celebration, the actor had also shared a few photos from her pre-wedding shoot. 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram

Shama's big day will be a white wedding. 

(Photo: Shama Sikander/Instagram