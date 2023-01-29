Masaba and Sattu, and happy Gupta-Misra family 

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and annoncued the same on January 27.

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

"Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!," she wrote.

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta shared, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu."

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta's parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards and also Neena's husband Vivek Mehra came together for the celebration.

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Neena Gupta well discribed the family photo as, "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati."

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Sharing the family photo, Masaba wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus."

 (Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)

Masaba Gupta looked stunning at her D-day. 

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article