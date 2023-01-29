Masaba and Sattu, and happy Gupta-Misra family 

Masaba Gupta married actor Satyadeep Misra tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony and annoncued the same on January 27.
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
"Married my ocean of calm,this morning. Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great!," she wrote.
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Neena Gupta shared, "Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu."
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta's parents Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards and also Neena's husband Vivek Mehra came together for the celebration.
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Neena Gupta well discribed the family photo as, "Beti, naya beta, bete ki ma, bete ki behen, beti ka pita, main aur mera pati."
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Sharing the family photo, Masaba wrote, "For the first time ever - My whole life came together. This is us. My beautiful blended family 💛Everything from here on is just bonus."
(Photo: Masaba Gupta/Instagram)
Masaba Gupta looked stunning at her D-day.
