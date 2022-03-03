https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Madhuri Dixit dazzles the India’s Got Talent stage | The Indian Express

Madhuri Dixit dazzles on the India's Got Talent stage

Madhuri Dixit graced the IGT stage to promote her web show The Fame Game.

Photo: PR

Contestants gave a special performance on the Dhak Dhak girl's popular songs. 

Photo: PR

Impressed with Demolition Crew's act, she performed along with them on the stage to dance on "Aja Nachle".

Photo: PR

A few contestants were even honoured  by the 'MD seeti'.

Photo: PR

Madhuri Dixit and Kirron Kher had a Devdas reunion as they danced on 'Dola re dola'.

Photo: PR

She even had a fun candid moment with judge Shilpa Shetty on stage.

Photo: PR

Calling Ishita Vishwakarma 'Choti Lata', Madhuri gave her a star badge for her performamce.

Photo: PR