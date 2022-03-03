Madhuri Dixit dazzles on the India's Got Talent stage
Madhuri Dixit graced the IGT stage to promote her web show The Fame Game.
Photo: PR
Contestants gave a special performance on the Dhak Dhak girl's popular songs.
Photo: PR
Impressed with Demolition Crew's act, she performed along with them on the stage to dance on "Aja Nachle".
Photo: PR
A few contestants were even honoured by the 'MD seeti'.
Photo: PR
Madhuri Dixit and Kirron Kher had a Devdas reunion as they danced on 'Dola re dola'.
Photo: PR
She even had a fun candid moment with judge Shilpa Shetty on stage.
Photo: PR
Calling Ishita Vishwakarma 'Choti Lata', Madhuri gave her a star badge for her performamce.
Photo: PR