Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun get hitched on 'palindrome-ish' date
(Photo: Maanvi Gagroo/Instagram)
Actor Maanvi Gagroo and stand-up comedian Kumar Varun on Thursday announced they have tied the knot.
The couple took to Instagram to announce their wedding.
They captioned the wedding photos, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way."
"You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi ❤️🧿," added the couple.
In January this year, Maanvi shared news of her engagement.
On Valentine's Day, Maanvi Gagroo shared this photo with Kumar Varun and wrote, "Found my lobster 🦞 #HappyValentinesDay ❤️🧿."
