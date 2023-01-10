Kiara Advani- Sidharth Malhotra wedding in February?
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly started dating while shooting Shershaah in 2020, the film released in 2021.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
According to media reports the couple is set to tie the knot in February, and will have a lavish wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
According to sources, Sidharth and Kiara willl get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
Both Kiara and Sidharth have never commented on their relationship, however amid wedding rumours, Sidharth and Kiara rung in the new year together in Dubai.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
When Karan Johar asked Kiara on KWK7 about her relationship with Sidharth, she said, they are "close friends".
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star had said on KWK7 that the two actors will soon make an announcement but it won't be film related, suggesting that the two actors will tie the knot soon.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have neither confirmed nor denied their wedding rumours.
(Photo: Kiara Advani/ Instagram)
Learn more