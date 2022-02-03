Kapil Sharma's son Trishaan's first photoshoot
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil Sharma gave a treat to his fans as he shared photos of his son Trishaan's first birthday.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil's post caption read, "Title:- first bday, Lead actor :- Trishaan, Supporting cast:- Anayra, dadi, mummy, papa 🤩, First photo shoot of #trishaan."
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil's son was seen posing in different outfits.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The actor-comedian's son was born in February 2021.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil’s daughter Anayra is all smiles with her little brother.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil Sharma's mother joined the kids for a click.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The birthday boy wore a beautiful smile.