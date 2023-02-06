Kapil Sharma's singing debut 'Alone': Everything you need to know

Kapil Sharma is soon to make his singing debut along with Guru Randhawa in the music video titled Alone.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The stars have been sharing song posters and stills from the shoot sets.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The song features actor Yogita Bihani along with Kapil.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Sharing the first poster of the song, singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Cant wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song ❤️."

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil Sharma's singing debut 'Alone' will be released on February 9.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

The song was shot in Manali.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Add a colourful twist to your curd rice

These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay

How does alcohol affect your health

Horoscope for January 20, 2023

ALSO CHECK OUT:

Click or Scan here to read the article