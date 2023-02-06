Kapil Sharma's singing debut 'Alone': Everything you need to know
Kapil Sharma is soon to make his singing debut along with Guru Randhawa in the music video titled Alone.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The stars have been sharing song posters and stills from the shoot sets.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The song features actor Yogita Bihani along with Kapil.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Sharing the first poster of the song, singer Guru Randhawa wrote, "We are excited to share ALONE with you all. Cant wait the world to hear @kapilsharma paji debut song ❤️."
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
Kapil Sharma's singing debut 'Alone' will be released on February 9.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
The song was shot in Manali.
(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)
