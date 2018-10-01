Kapil Sharma, direct from the US and Canada

Kapil Sharma is having a good time with his team on a trip to the US and Canada.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

When not performing, Kapil is busy posing.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil captioned this click as, "Going for walk in a car 🙈🤪."

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

"Hello friends 🤗 juice pee lo 🤓," he posted earlier.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil's fans are simply loving these photo updates of the star.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Another 'candid photoshoot' of Kapil. 

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Kapil has been keeping his fans updated.

(Photo: Kapil Sharma/Instagram)

Inside Neetu Kapoor's birthday celebrations

WHAT'S NEXT...