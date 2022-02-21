Kajal Aggarwal glows in red at her ‘godbharai’ 

Kajal Aggarwal had her baby shower on Sunday.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

The actor shared this click with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

The inside photos were also shared by the guests.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal re-posted photos on her Instagram story.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal's sister-actor Nisha Agarwal shared a pic too.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal was all smiles.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal looked stunning in the red saree. 

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)