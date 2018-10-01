It's a workation for Mouni Roy in Istanbul

(Photo: Mouni Roy/Instagram)

Mouni Roy is making the most of her time in Istanbul, Turkey.

The actor has shared several photos from Istanbul.

"In love….. 🎵 🌊," wrote Mouni.

The caption of the photo read, "On the other side of wilderness!!!!"

Mouni Roy is accompanied by her husband Suraj Nambiar.

Mouni also shared pictures with some friends.

"This place is a melody 🎶 🖤 #inlove #workation," she wrote.