It's a boy for Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora

Television actors and couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar have been blessed with a baby boy.
The couple took to social media to share the happy news.
The post read, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy."
The couple signed off their post as "Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj".
Dheeraj and Vinny also hosted a baby shower in May this year.
The couple is getting many congratulatory wishes on the post.
Earlier Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj and wife Vinny shared many photos from the pregnancy photoshoot.
