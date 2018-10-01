It's a boy for Dheeraj Dhoopar, Vinny Arora

Television actors and couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Dhoopar have been blessed with a baby boy. 

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

The couple took to social media to share the happy news. 

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

The post read, "We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy." 

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

The couple signed off their post as "Proud parents, Vinny and Dheeraj".

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

Dheeraj and Vinny also hosted a baby shower in May this year.

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

The couple is getting many congratulatory wishes on the post.

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

Earlier Kundali Bhagya fame actor Dheeraj and wife Vinny shared many photos from the pregnancy photoshoot. 

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

(Photo: Dheeraj Dhoopar/Instagram)

