Inside Vivek Dahiya's birthday party
TV actor Vivek Dahiya celebrated his birthday on November 9 with close family and friends.
(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)
Vivek Dahiya's actor-wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was with him on his special day.
(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)
The birthday bash was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Karan V Grover.
(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)
The actor couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode also made it to Vivek Dahiya's birthday bash.
(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, Vivek wrote, "Birthday evening with these beautiful people ❤️🥂 - Part 1."
(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya earlier wished a happy birthday to her husband.
(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya /Instagram)
"No moment is dull with you @VivekDahiya. Wishing you more travel, more friends, more work & workout and more of everything that gives you happiness," she wrote.
(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya /Instagram)
