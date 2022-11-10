Inside Vivek Dahiya's birthday party

TV actor Vivek Dahiya celebrated his birthday on November 9 with close family and friends.

(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

Vivek Dahiya's actor-wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was with him on his special day.

(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

The birthday bash was attended by Krushna Abhishek, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Karan V Grover.

(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

The actor couple Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy Rode also made it to Vivek Dahiya's birthday bash.

(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, Vivek wrote, "Birthday evening with these beautiful people ❤️🥂 - Part 1."

(Photo: Vivek Dahiya/Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya earlier wished a happy birthday to her husband.

(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya /Instagram)

"No moment is dull with you @VivekDahiya. Wishing you more travel, more friends, more work & workout and more of everything that gives you happiness," she wrote.

(Photo: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya /Instagram)

