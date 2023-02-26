Inside Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof's wedding
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sacchin Shrof tied the knot with his partner Chandni recently.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
The inside photos from the wedding were shared by the actors.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
The actor's Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin co-star Aishwarya Sharma shared a glimpse of the wedding too.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
The photos see Sacchin and his wife posing with other stars.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
It looks like everybody had a blast on the D-day.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
Sacchin was earlier married to actor Juhi Parmar. They got married in February 2009, and were blessed with a baby girl, Samairra, in 2013.
(Photo: Sacchin Shrof/Instagram)
In 2018, the two announced their divorce.
