https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside star-studded Iconic Gold Awards 2022 | The Indian Express

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan marked his presence at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022, which took place in Mumbai. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Shamita Shetty smiled bright for the cameras. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jasmin Bhasin was all smiles at Iconic Gold Awards 2022.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya looked perfect together. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Here's a picture of Dheeraj Dhoopar at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Ahan Shetty posed for the shutterbugs.

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Urvashi Rautela also attended the Iconic Gold Awards 2022. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Neha Bhasin was also seen at the event.