(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan marked his presence at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022, which took place in Mumbai.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Shamita Shetty smiled bright for the cameras.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as she posed for the shutterbugs.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Jasmin Bhasin was all smiles at Iconic Gold Awards 2022.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya looked perfect together.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Here's a picture of Dheeraj Dhoopar at the Iconic Gold Awards 2022.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty posed for the shutterbugs.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Urvashi Rautela also attended the Iconic Gold Awards 2022.
(Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Neha Bhasin was also seen at the event.