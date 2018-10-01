Inside Shriya Saran's birthday bash in Maldives

Actor Shriya Saran seems to have had a relaxing birthday in Maldives. 

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran turned 40 on September 11.

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya Saran was accompanied by her baby girl Radha. 

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya's husband Andrei captured the mom-daughter duo as they had fun by the sea. 

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Shriya shared a clip showing the family’s personalised bicycles. 

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

Sharing the photos, the birthday girl wrote, "Thank you for all your love, thank you for a wonderful day."

(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)

WHAT'S NEXT...

Janhvi-Khushi Kapoor make merry with Ibrahim Ali Khan