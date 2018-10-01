Inside Shriya Saran's birthday bash in Maldives
Actor Shriya Saran seems to have had a relaxing birthday in Maldives.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Shriya Saran turned 40 on September 11.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Shriya Saran was accompanied by her baby girl Radha.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Shriya's husband Andrei captured the mom-daughter duo as they had fun by the sea.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Shriya shared a clip showing the family’s personalised bicycles.
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
Sharing the photos, the birthday girl wrote, "Thank you for all your love, thank you for a wonderful day."
(Photo: Shriya Saran/Instagram)
