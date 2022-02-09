Inside Shark Tank India's wrap party
Shark Tank India judges Anupam Mittal, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh came together for a wrap party.
The party was hosted by Anupam Mittal, CEO of Shaadi.com, and his wife Anchal Kumar.
Sharing the photos from the party, Anupam Mittal wrote, "A friendly reminder, no #SharkTankIndia episode tonight 😤🥲 … toh isi se kaam chala lo."
"Sharing some fun moments of the #wrapparty this weekend where ‘nobody was out’ 😀," he wrote further.
"#Season1 with @sharktank.india officially comes to an end … and what a season it was 💪🔥💯 Until next time 💕," concluded the entrepreneur.
Ashneer Grover and wife Madhuri Jain Grover posted with Anupam Mittal and his wife Anchal Kumar.
Sharing this pic, Ashneer Grover wrote, "It’s a wrap to an amazing journey @sharktank.india Season 1. Thanks everyone !"