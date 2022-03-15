https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Shama Sikander’s white wedding | The Indian Express

Inside Shama Sikander's white wedding

Shama Sikander and James Milliron are now married.

The two said 'I do' on Monday.

Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram, Shama expressed that now she feels "whole."

Shama and James' wedding was a private affair.

Shama and James have been treating fans to gorgeous photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies.

The couple, who got engaged in 2015, earlier planned to get married in Turkey in 2020.

However, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, they decided to have a private wedding in Goa.