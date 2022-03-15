Inside Shama Sikander's white wedding
Shama Sikander and James Milliron are now married.
The two said 'I do' on Monday.
Sharing a beautiful photo on Instagram, Shama expressed that now she feels "whole."
Shama and James' wedding was a private affair.
Shama and James have been treating fans to gorgeous photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies.
The couple, who got engaged in 2015, earlier planned to get married in Turkey in 2020.
However, due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, they decided to have a private wedding in Goa.