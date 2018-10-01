Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's dreamy wedding
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on June 9.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were dating for six year.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Nayanthara met Vignesh Shivan for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan in 2015.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Two years later, in 2017, they made their first appearance as a couple at an award show in Singapore.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got engaged in 2021.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Nayanthara is not on social media. But, Vignesh Shivan makes up for it as he drops adorable photos of the couple every now and then.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram
Shivan has shared pictures from their temple visits after the success of the film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.
Photo: Vignesh Shivan/ Instagram