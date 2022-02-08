Inside Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's grih-pravesh ceremony
Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had their grih-pravesh ceremony on Monday.
Karishma Tanna gave a glimpse of the ceremony on her Instagram account.
Karishma looked gorgeous as she struck a pose for a photograph.
Here's another picture of Karishma Tanna.
Karishma and Varun were given a warm and traditional welcome.
Later, Karishma also prepared a sweet dish as a part of a post-wedding ceremony.
She shared the video on her Instagram account.
Karishma and Varun tied the knot on February 5 in a private ceremony.