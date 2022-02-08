https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Inside Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera’s grih-pravesh ceremony | The Indian Express

Inside Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera's grih-pravesh ceremony

Newlyweds Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera had their grih-pravesh ceremony on Monday.

Karishma Tanna gave a glimpse of the ceremony on her Instagram account. 

Karishma looked gorgeous as she struck a pose for a photograph. 

Here's another picture of Karishma Tanna.

Karishma and Varun were given a warm and traditional welcome. 

Later, Karishma also prepared a sweet dish as a part of a post-wedding ceremony. 

She shared the video on her Instagram account.

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on February 5 in a private ceremony.