Inside Kajal Aggarwal's family get-together with her son Neil on Mother's day

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her first Mother's day with her and husband Gautam Kitchlu's newborn, Neil Kitchlu. The actor took us inside her family's get-together.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal shared this click of her son Neil with her sister-in-law and her family.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal wished a happy Mother's day to her Mother-in-law.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal shared this click with her sister Nisha Aggarwal with little Neil.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Kajal Aggarwal's special Mother's Day wishes to her mom.

(Photo: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram)

Nisha Aggarwal's son Ishaan Valecha with Kajal's son Neil.

(Photo: Nisha Aggarwal/Instagram)

Nisha Aggarwal also shared this click of her son Ishaan with Kajal.